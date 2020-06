FORT SCOTT- Lawrence K. (Larry) Tinsley, 63, of Fort Scott, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 9, 1956 in Overland Park, KS the son of Lawrence O. and Jacqueline (Day) Tinsley. He grew up in the Overland Park and Paola, KS area and attended schools there.He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era from 1973 to 1975 and a member ofthe American Legion. He graduated from Pittsburg State University (Welding) in 1982. Heenjoyed living life, bowling, reading, gardening, watching TV, and fishing. Known to his familyas Larry, LT, and Papa Larry/LT. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed calling, texting,and visiting with them when well. He lived his life loving and was loved.Larry is survived by his wife, Mary of the home, a brother: Mark and wife Cindy Tinsley ofPaola, Kansas, a son, Michael and wife, Kayla Tinsley of Fort Scott and a daughter, RaechelleTinsley of Rancho Cucamonga, California, grandchildren, Maggie, Kailen, Tesla, and Deacon,his aunt Charlotte and husband, Gary Earley, brothers/sisters In-Law: Vincent (Evelyn)Morales, Virginia (Tom) Moody, Christopher (Estella) Morales, Martha (Dennis) Miller, Abigail(Randy) Berning. As well as, several close loving relatives including: aunts, uncles, nieces,nephews, and large extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by, hisgrandparents, parents, and brother, Randall James (Randy) Tinsley.Rev. James Collins, Chaplain of Post #25, American Legion will conduct Graveside FuneralServices for Lawrence K. Tinsley, 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Fort Scott NationalCemetery with the American Legion and the V.F.W. Post #1165 coordinating the MilitaryHonors. Attendance will be limited and social distancing rules still apply. Masks are requiredand are not supplied by the cemetery. The Family suggests memorials to the American LegionPost #25, donations may be sent to or left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home,15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701. Condolences may be submitted tothe online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.