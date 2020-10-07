PITTSBURG - Lea Anita Lemmons, 88, of Pittsburg and Lawrence, KS passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Meadowlark Estate Apartments in Lawrence, KS. She was born December 20, 1931, in Silverdale, KS, the daughter of Lee Andrew and Juanita Gertrude (Hill) Mead. She graduated from Plainview High School, Wichita, KS. Mrs. Lemmons started work as a Nurse's Aide in 1948 and graduated as a RN in 1952 from Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On January 4, 1953, she was united in marriage to Wiley J. Lemmons in Wichita, KS. Together they celebrated 61½ years of marriage. Mrs. Lemmons worked in many areas of nursing in small (15 bed) and large (250 bed) hospitals in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. She helped establish the initial intensive care coronary unit at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, KS. Mrs. Lemmons retired in 1996 after 23 years as a surgical RN at St. John's Hospital in Joplin, MO. For many years she was a foster parent, known for her productive and large vegetable gardens, and amazing canning of fruits and vegetables. She was also famous for her beautiful crochet and doilies, delicious cinnamon rolls and angel food cake, and her love of classical music. She was a member at First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg. Mrs. Lemmons was very active and involved with the Little Balkans Quilt Guild. In 2017, she was named Quilter of Distinction by her guild.
She is survived by three sons-Blaine (Carol) Lemmons of Manhattan, KS; Keith Lemmons of
Albuquerque, NM; and Dale (Gabriela) Lemmons of Tonganoxie, KS. Also one sister-Lorna
Mae Cook of Casper, WY; one brother-Donald Mead of Wichita, KS; and eight grandchildren-
Sharon Samuelson of Rapid City, SD; Ben (Jessica) Lemmons of Manhattan, KS; Grace
(Jeremy) Goering of Dallas, TX; Justin Lemmons of Jacksonville, FL; Megan (Jeff) Harbaugh of
Santa Fe, NM; Jordan (Kayla) Lemmons of Wichita, KS; Bethany (Nicolas) Lemmons of
Austin, TX; and Javier Lemmons of Lawrence, KS. She also has thirteen great-grandchildren-
Joseph Samuelson; Gabriel, Josie, Daniel Lemmons; Caris, Hannah, Elea, Nadia Goering; Elise, Kamie Harbaugh; and Ava, Mason, Piper Lemmons. She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter-Marcia Denise Lemmons; her parents; and one brother Stanley Mead. Private family burial will take place at Maple City Cemetery, Maple City, KS. The family suggests
memorials to the American Kidney Foundation; American Diabetes Association
or First United
Methodist Church, Pittsburg, KS.