Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home
15 W Wall St
Fort Scott, KS 66701
(620) 223-1212
Leasha R. Galvis Obituary
OLATHE- Leasha R. Galvis, 47, of Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center at Kansas City, Kansas. She was born the daughter of Loretta Hall on August 26, 1972, in Pittsburg, Kansas. She married John A. Galvis on September 26, 2003, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Leasha was beautiful inside and out and was greatly loved by those who survive her, her loving husband, John, her parents, Loretta and Dale Arnold of Fort Scott, and a host of family and friends who will miss her every day.
The full obituary may be viewed at Konantz-Cheney.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 15, 2020
