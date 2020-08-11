1/1
Lee Allen Williams
MINDENMINES, MO.- Lee Allen Williams, 84, of Mindenmines, MO passed away at 7:57 a.m., Thursday August 6, 2020 at his home following a battle with cancer. Dr. Lee Allen Williams was
born February 19, 1936 in Mindenmines, MO. He was the son and first born child of John Cecil and Agnes (Irwin) Williams.
He resided in Mindenmines, MO most of his life where he attended school as a child. He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College now known as Pittsburg State University with his Bachelor's and Master's degree. He earned his Doctorate from Texas A&M. He received a Linguistics degree from University of Arizona and University of Kansas. He taught schools in: Leavenworth, KS; Miracle Valley, AZ; Goodman, MO; Bronaugh, MO; St. Paul, KS; Ohio Central State University, Kansas State University, Missouri Southern State University, Texas A&M, and retired from McCauley High School in Joplin, MO. He attended church at the Church of God in Mindenmines, MO his entire life taking a very active part in the church as song leader and Sunday school teacher.
He is survived by two sisters: Darlene June Pottorff and Linda Higgins; both of Mindenmines, MO. Nieces Cande Hill of Frontenac, KS and Laura Bronson of Parsons, KS nephews; Randy Hill (Brandi) of Pittsburg, KS; Jason Higgins and John Pottorff of Mindenmines, MO; Sister-in-Law Darlene Williams of Parsons, KS. Several great nieces and nephews and a host of friends and relatives. A great niece Rachel Miller and her husband Wade Miller and a great great niece Madison Miller and great great nephew Maddox Miller who has so graciously provided for his care during his illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cecil Lloyd Williams, nephews
Cecil Lloyd Williams Jr. and Duane Allen Williams; a great nephew Jeremy Pelican and
Brother-in-Law Robert Pottorff.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 11th, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Derfelt Funeral Home Baxter Springs, KS. Services will be at Wednesday 2:00 p.m. August 12, at Mindenmines Church of God and burial to follow at Nashville Cemetery directly after.
Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
We had the privilege of working with Lee at St Paul, KS school. Lee cared for all people, had a great sense of humor and kept us all laughing. He wanted his students to succeed and worked hard toward that end. We were blessed to know Dr. Lee Williams.

Paul and Carol Bingle
Paul and Carol Bingle
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Lee was a very special man. I loved his laugh and his quick wit. He was always a ray of hope. I am so sorry for your loss. He was truly an inspiration and a loving person. Carol Smith, St.Paul, Ks.
Carol Smith
Coworker
