|
|
WALNUT - Lee Roy Church, 88, of Walnut, died at 2:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 in the WestRidge Retirement Community in Girard.
He was born October 9, 1930 in Newton, Kansas, a son of Louis and Helen (Stine) Church. He grew up in the Newton and Burns, Kansas areas and graduated from Burns High School.
Lee Roy served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He married Nancy R. Shively on September 11, 1954 in Burns. She survives of WestRidge.
Lee Roy was a lifelong farmer and stockman at rural Walnut.
Lee Roy was a member of the USD No. 248 school board; the National Resource Conservation Service and the Soil Conservation Service.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Walnut, a 32nd Degree Mason and past master of the Vulcan Masonic Lodge at Walnut, the Consistory at Fort Scott, Mirza Shrine in Pittsburg, the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion of Erie, Kansas, and the Walnut Ruritan Board.
Lee Roy enjoyed farming, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, old tractors and he loved to dance.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Nancy, of Girard, are his brother, Jerry Church, and his wife, Rosie, of Girard; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sons, David Lee Church, on April 9, 1977, and Mark Lloyd Church, on April 24, 2013; three brothers, Robert Church and two infant brothers Edward and Lloyd Church.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the United Methodist Church in Walnut with Pastor Susan Cole officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion of Erie. Masonic rites will be given by the Vulcan Lodge No. 229, AF & AM of Walnut.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to the Mirza Transportation Fund and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2019