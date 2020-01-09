|
BENTON - Leila Marie (Barger) Harders, 88, was called to her eternal rest on January 6, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1931, at Great Bend, the daughter of Cecil and Mary (Mull) Barger. She married Delmer James Harders on October 2, 1949, in Great Bend. He died on March 15, 2001.
A resident of Benton for the last 19 years, Leila was a previous Great Bend resident for 33 years, coming from South Dakota. She was a homemaker and church organist most of her life. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wichita. She enjoyed playing the piano and cooking. Leila especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include, two sons, Dale Harders of Ipava, IL and Scott Harders and wife Sandy of Moundridge; two daughters, Michele Parker of Benton and Lisa Harders of Towanda; two sisters, Alene Clarke of Great Bend and Shirley Likes of Mechanicsburg, PA; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Harders; one daughter, Sheila Sue Harders; one sister, Iona Ramsey; and one brother, Wayne Barger.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Scott Goltl presiding. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice or Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 9, 2020