PITTSBURG - Leman Tiberius Washington, 4 months of age, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
He was born June 15, 2019, at Joplin, MO, the son of Kristopher G. and Lonnie J. (Tighe) Washington of Pittsburg.
In addition to his parents Leman is survived by maternal grandmother, Brenda Lacy of Carl Junction, MO, paternal grandparents, George and Karla Washington of Pittsburg, KS, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Chester Lewis Lacy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, with Father Jerome Spexarth as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Beulah Cemetery. A parish rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 11:00 a.m. The family suggests memorials be given to be used for something of their choice. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
