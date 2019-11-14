|
PITTSBURG -Leona I. Maier, 91, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 12:03 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was born August 30, 1928, at Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Eloise Euske.
On May 3, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert G. "Bob" Maier at Chicago, IL. Together they owned and operated Bob's Grill in Pittsburg. Bob passed away on October 6, 2004.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg and the Pittsburg YMCA.
Mrs. Maier is survived by one daughter, Deborah Milleman and her husband, Steve of Bel Aire, KS, sister-in-law, Lillian Euske of Darien, IL, two grandchildren, Kali Greger and her husband, Austin of Wichita, KS, and Ashley Lee and her husband, Jeremy of Yukon, OK, three great grandsons, Blake, Gavin, and Henry Greger all of Wichita, KS, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service for Mrs. Maier is set for 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Father Jerome Spexarth, conducting the service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 11:00 a.m., Thursday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the Kindred Hospice, Wichita, KS. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019