Konantz-Warden Funeral Home
1301 Gulf St
Lamar, MO 64759
(417) 682-3344
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Konantz-Warden Funeral Home
1301 Gulf St
Lamar, MO 64759
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Konantz-Warden Funeral Home
1301 Gulf St
Lamar, MO 64759
Leona (Carter) Wilson Sweetser

Leona (Carter) Wilson Sweetser Obituary
PITTSBURG - Leona Carter Wilson Sweetser passed away December 6, 2019. She was born in Mindenmines, MO on August 6, 1934 to George Washington and Hazel Caroline (Wells) Carter. She grew up and went to school in Lamar, MO. Leona was a very caring person who took care of people as a CNA. She especially loved children and animals and was a foster mother.

She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Joe Wilson and wife Sherry, Ronnie Joe Wilson and wife Shirley, Gary Dean Wilson and wife Christine, and Jackie Lee Wilson and wife Sammie, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Dean Carter and Johnnie Carter, a sister Darlene Bell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother George Carter Jr.

There will be a visitation at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Konantz Warden Funeral Home. Interment is at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oakton, MO. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Lighthouse Tabernacle in Pittsburg, KS. The family has invited you to join them for a meal at the Lighthouse Tabernacle after the service.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
