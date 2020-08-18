WEIR- Leonard Donald "Donnie" Harris, Sr., 77, of Weir, Kansas, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born September 14, 1942 at Pittsburg, to Leonard Donald Harris and Meredith Margaret Marie Harris. He graduated from Weir High School, Independence Community College and Mechanics school in Kansas City.
Mr. Harris served in the United States Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic and airman during Vietnam. He also served in the Army Reserve as a staff sergeant.
Donnie worked as a mechanic for Yellow Freight for twenty-five years. Currently he worked for the City of Weir and was a bus driver for USD#247.
On January 1, 1994, he was united in marriage to Teresa Marie Taylor. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2013.
Donnie played the guitar and traveled the country in his early years with his band. He also enjoying cooking and even had a food truck/wagon before they were popular.
Survivors include four sons, Leonard Donald Harris, Jr and William Harris of the home, Justin Kroger of Pittsburg and John "JB" Kroger and his wife, Megan of Frontenac; three daughters, Meredith Harris and Autumn Bowen of the home, and Christina Krogen of Colorado; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Terri, and a daughter, Melissa Mooney.
A Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Brenner Mortuary, with Rev. Dane Uber officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time Thursday, August 20 at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Hosey Hill Cemetery, west of Weir, KS. The family suggests memorials be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.