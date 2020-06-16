PITTSBURG- Lester ""Leo"" Martinous, 83, of Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away at 12:21 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 1, 1937, at home in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Lester E. and Violet M. (Castagno) Martinous. Leo graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955. He then received an associate's degree from Kansas State Teachers College. Leo served in the United States Army as an MP and was stationed at Ft. Gordon in Georgia and honorably discharged in 1960.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Jolene Peel at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Chicopee, Kansas.
Most notably, Leo and his family, sold Christmas trees for many years at the family home on East Washington. Also, Leo along with his wife owned and operated the Yard Cart in Pittsburg for over 20 years.
He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was also a member of the Pittsburg Mirza Shrine Temple, and the Arab Patrol.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jolene Martinous of Pittsburg, Kansas; daughters, Cheryl Brooks (Jeff) Pittsburg, Kansas, Carol Haworth (Mark) Edmond, Oklahoma; a sister, Marilyn ""Sue"" Biggs (Tim) Pittsburg, Kansas; five grandchildren, Erica Pulliam (Cory), Jordan Phillips (Andy), Kyle Haworth (Dawn), Kevin Haworth (Avery), Kelli Haworth; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Haworth, Cooper Pulliam, and Drew Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Rosary will be prayed and the family will receive friends, Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church – 109 East 9th, Pittsburg, Kansas. Memorial Mass and Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Both the Rosary and the Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Martinous's obituary page. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to his great-grandchildren's education fund. Donations may be left at or mailed to The Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.