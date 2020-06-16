Lester "Leo" Martinous
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURG- Lester ""Leo"" Martinous, 83, of Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away at 12:21 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 1, 1937, at home in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Lester E. and Violet M. (Castagno) Martinous. Leo graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955. He then received an associate's degree from Kansas State Teachers College. Leo served in the United States Army as an MP and was stationed at Ft. Gordon in Georgia and honorably discharged in 1960.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Jolene Peel at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Chicopee, Kansas.
Most notably, Leo and his family, sold Christmas trees for many years at the family home on East Washington. Also, Leo along with his wife owned and operated the Yard Cart in Pittsburg for over 20 years.
He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was also a member of the Pittsburg Mirza Shrine Temple, and the Arab Patrol.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jolene Martinous of Pittsburg, Kansas; daughters, Cheryl Brooks (Jeff) Pittsburg, Kansas, Carol Haworth (Mark) Edmond, Oklahoma; a sister, Marilyn ""Sue"" Biggs (Tim) Pittsburg, Kansas; five grandchildren, Erica Pulliam (Cory), Jordan Phillips (Andy), Kyle Haworth (Dawn), Kevin Haworth (Avery), Kelli Haworth; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Haworth, Cooper Pulliam, and Drew Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Rosary will be prayed and the family will receive friends, Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church – 109 East 9th, Pittsburg, Kansas. Memorial Mass and Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Both the Rosary and the Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Martinous's obituary page. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to his great-grandchildren's education fund. Donations may be left at or mailed to The Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
114 E. 4th Street
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved