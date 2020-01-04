Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Lewis Kitchens
Lewis Karl Kitchens


1953 - 2020
Lewis Karl Kitchens Obituary
Lewis Karl Kitchens of Wister, Oklahoma was born March 13, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to Johnny and Dorothy (Ward) Kitchens and passed away January 1, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 66.

He is survived by his wife, Jennine Kitchens of the home; one daughter, Kerry (Kitchens) Ford of Poteau, Oklahoma; one son, Kyle Kitchens and wife Brandi of Wister, Oklahoma; one brother, Glenn Kitchens and wife Pat of Wister, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Jacob Ford, Emily Ford, Candelyn Kitchens, Courtney Kitchens, and Kamryn Kitchens, and several other loved ones and host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Lewis was a retired Conductor for the KCS Railroad and a member of the United Train Union. He loved gardening and playing cards.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener, Oklahoma.
To sign Lewis' online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
