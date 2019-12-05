Home

Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
Liam Jacob Everitt

PITTSBURG - Liam Jacob Everitt, 3 months, of Pittsburg, Kansas died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home due to a sudden illness.

Liam was born August 26, 2019 in Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Michela Gwen Everitt and Devin Lee Cox. Survivors include his mother, Michela Gwen Everitt of Pittsburg, his father, Devin Lee Cox of Arcadia, maternal great grandparents, Sherry and Jimmy Schmidt of Arma, paternal grandparents, Billy and Jennifer Crumby Cox of Arcadia, maternal grandmothers, Sherry Everitt of Arma and Betty Smith of Pittsburg, paternal great grandparents, Robert and Melanie Crumby of Ft. Scott and Rose Crumby of Arma, and a brother, Copelan Cole Vetter of Shawnee Mission, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, Bill and Cynthia Cox.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas with Dr. James Starr officiating. Burial will be at the Sheffield Cemetery near Arcadia, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Friday prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
