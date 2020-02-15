|
PITTSBURG - Lilia Muñoz Ortiz, 89, of Pittsburg, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg after a long illness.
She was born March 15, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas to Eduardo and Mary (Elizondo) Muñoz. She attended John J. Ingalls Elementary School in Armourdale, Kansas, Central Jr. High School in Riverview, Kansas and Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
During the mid-to-late 1940's, Mrs. Ortiz was employed at the Hotel Muehlebach in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
She was of Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg.
On August 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Antonio Ortiz in Kansas City, Kansas and was together for 69 years and 6 months. During that time, they had four sons and one daughter. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas before moving to Pittsburg in 1964.
Survivors include her husband, Antonio Ortiz of the home; one sister, Beatrice Mejia of Overland Park, Kansas; four sons, Edward A. Ortiz of Lawrence, Kansas, Joseph M. Ortiz of Lawrence, Kansas, Steven C. Ortiz of Pittsburg, and Brian J. Ortiz of Pittsburg; one daughter, Donna A. Ortiz of Bossier City, Louisiana; one granddaughter, seven grandsons, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Brenner Mortuary with Fr. Jorge Lopez officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:30 p.m. until service time. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 15, 2020