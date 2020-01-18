|
|
Lillis Beth (McProud) Gilbert, 96, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 4:00 PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Girard Medical Center, at Girard, KS.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor K.O. Noonoo officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the s Project. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 18, 2020