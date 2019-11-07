|
FREDONIA - Linda Ann Krause, 64, of Fredonia, Kansas died at 3:57 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kansas following an illness.
Linda was born October 14, 1955 in Frontenac, Kansas. She was the daughter of Andrew A. and Bonnie L. (Swanson) Carrier.
She was a graduate from Concordia High School in Concordia, Kansas and spent most of her life in the Fredonia area.
Linda was married to Gary Lee Krause, he preceded her in death on June 9, 2004.
She worked as an office manager at Flint Oak Lodge for many years. She enjoyed hunting with her husband and spending time outdoors.
Linda is survived by two brothers; Andrew (Debbie) Carrier of Olathe, Kansas, Gary (Jodee) Carrier of Vinita, Oklahoma, five nieces and nephews; Skylar (Steven) Stewart and daughter Sierra of Olathe, Kansas, Andrew Q. Carrier of Ottawa, Kansas, Kailea Carrier of Lawrence, Kansas, Kyle Carrier of Olathe, Kansas, Brooklynn Carrier of Vinita, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorial Services will be 2pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac, KS with Father Philip Voegeli, officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS.
Family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:30 pm at the Friskel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763. E-mail condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 7, 2019