INDEPENDENCE-Linda Darlene Hill, 73, passed away at her home in Independence, Kansas on May 31, 2019. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at Potts Chapel in Independence on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00AM.
On March 1, 1946, Jack and Thelma Crossno of Sidney, Nebraska welcomed their first born, Linda Darlene. Darlene was the oldest of two children. As a child, Darlene moved around a great deal because of her father's job in the oil fields. She attended several schools and made numerous friends. She graduated from Derby High School in 1964. On February 11, 1995 Darlene married the love of her life, Donald Hill at the Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Darlene loved to travel, play cards, dancing and tend to her numerous flower gardens. Darlene will be remembered as a beautiful person, inside and out, a person who was always willing to do all she could to help anyone in need, and a thoughtful and genuine person with a bigger than life personality.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Thelma Crossno, and brother, Michael Crossno.
Darlene's memory will carry on with her husband, Don Hill of Independence, KS, sons, Tim Hamilton of Pittsburg, KS, Jeff Hamilton of Wichita, KS, Shad Hill of Plano, TX, daughter, April and husband Matt Helm of Broken Arrow, OK, two grandsons, Bo and Josh Hamilton of Pittsburg, KS, and ex-daughter-in-law, Glenna Phelps. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a memorial contribution be made to FORPAZ in Darlene's name. Online condolences can be left to the family by visiting www.pottsfuneralhome.com.
