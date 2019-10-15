|
PITTSBURG - Linda F. Ketcham, 68, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
Linda Faye Ketcham was born March 21, 1951 in Bakersville, California the daughter of O.C. Wright and Javine Wilametta (Howard) Wright. She graduated in 1970 from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas.
On December 17, 1971 she was united in marriage to Terry Ketcham and he survives at the home.
Linda was a homemaker. She was an avid bowler, loved going to the area casinos and enjoyed making meals for her family. Most of all she cherished her time of being a grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Terry of the home, sons, Casey Ketcham and his wife Vanessa of Pittsburg, Kansas, Joey Ketcham of Carl Junction, Missouri, 2 granddaughters, Kyra and Lexi Ketcham of Pittsburg, Kansas, 3 sisters, Brenda Haynes of Nixa, Missouri, Debbie Adams of Nevada, Missouri, Gina Mishler of Cherryvale, Kansas, brother, Tom Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, step mother, LaVera Wright, 7 nephews and nieces and 12 great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Francis Mishler and 2 brothers, Larry Wright and Tim Wright.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Cherryvale, Kansas.
Family and friends may sign the register book from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M., Wednesday at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 216 East 4th, Cherryvale, Kansas.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to the and they may be mailed or left at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 15, 2019