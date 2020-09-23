PITTSBURG- Linda Faye Hughes 72, of Pittsburg, KS died 7:00pm Friday September 18, 2020 at her home following an illness.
Linda was born December 24, 1947 in Ft. Scott, KS the daughter of Franklin Eugene and Dorothy May (White) Benskin. She was a graduate of Pittsburg High School and lived in Pittsburg most all her life.
In April of 1966 Linda married Ronald D. Hughes in Pittsburg, KS; he preceded her in death in 1981.
Linda worked as a Medical Aide for Golden Age, Sunset Manor, Medicalodge North in Pittsburg, KS. She was a member of the Pittsburg Library Genealogy Organization serving as Secretary, Vice President and President. Linda enjoyed learning about her family's history, gardening, yardwork, playing with her dog Daisy and bird Lola. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. A special thank you to Cindy McNamara for helping Ronda Hughes take care of her mother so she was able to pass at home as she wished.
Survivors include her children Ronda Hughes of Iola, KS, Jeff Hughes of Bismarck, ND, Karla Hughes of Springdale, AR; sister Carol Beckman of Chandler, OK; grandchildren Michelle Bernal, April McQueen, Deanna Benskin, Rebecca Benskin, Heather Vaughn, Xander Hughes, Zia Hughes, Patrick Mellnick, David Mellnick, Jeremiah Mellnick, Aleah Mellnick, Ava Mellnick and Laina Hughes and 10 great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband; siblings Franklin Eugene Benskin Jr., Steve Benskin and Mark Benskin.
Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Friday September 25, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. Burial will follow at the Crocker Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Family will receive friends from 12-1:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.