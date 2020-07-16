PITTSBURG- Linda (Owens) Gray passed away July 7, 2020 in Frontenac. She was born September 28, 1943 to Glennice (Trembly) and William F. (Bill) Owens in Chanute, Kansas.

The family lived in Chanute until 1959, then moved to Parsons. Linda attended Murray Hill Elementary School, Royster Junior High School, and Chanute High School in Chanute. She graduated from Parsons High School in 1961, Parsons Junior College in 1963, and Kansas State College of Pittsburg in 1965. She was a lifetime member of Tri Sigma Sorority.

Linda taught at Parsons State Hospital/Training Center, Erie High School, Columbus High School, Pittsburg High School.

On December 21, 1968, she married Michael Gray at Washington Avenue Methodist Church in Parsons. They lived in Chicopee, Kansas, later moving to Pittsburg.

She is survived by her son, Bill Gray, his wife, Jennifer, their sons, Owen and Nathan of Diamond, Missouri, her son, Nick Gray, his wife, Debbie, their daughters, Jessica, Katie, and Samantha of Lansing, Kansas, sister, Barbara Owens Moon (Auggie), sister, Susan Owens Schmid (Vernon), brother, William C. (Bill) Owens (Mona), sister, Sharon Owens Cotter (Rick), nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and her parents.

Mrs. Gray has been cremated. A private family burial will be held later in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Parsons, KS. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762.

The Linda Owens Gray Memorial Scholarship has been established in honor of Linda's devotion to her career in secondary education.

Donations may be sent to: Commercial Bank P. O. Box 648 Attn: Michelle Parsons, KS 67357



