Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Linda L. Romanzi


1947 - 2019
Linda L. Romanzi Obituary
RADLEY - Linda L. Romanzi, 72, of Radley, KS, passed away at 5:39 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Girard Medical Center, Girard, KS.
She was born January 23, 1947, North Radley, KS, the daughter of John and Arabella (Weakley) Gates.
On September 27, 1969, she was united in marriage to Alfred Lee Romanzi. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2013.
Mrs. Romanzi worked as a homemaker and co-owned and operated the family trucking company and farm.
She enjoyed taking care of her cattle, sewing, reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren and grand dog.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda "Junior" White and her husband, Ron of Girard, KS, Donna Anderson DVM and her husband, Mike of Independence, MO, and JoAnn Romanzi and Jimmy Hadley of Radley, KS, one brother, Tom Gates, two grandchildren, Jackie White and Cole Anderson, grand dog, Tif, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bob and Bill Gates and one sister, Maxine "Peg" Hardy.
A service for Mrs. Romanzi is set for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to go towards a scholarship for the grandchildren. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
