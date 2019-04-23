Home

RIVERSIDE, CA-Linden James (Jimmy) Rice born in Riverside, California on April 29, 1952, son of Robert B and Georgie (Carroll) Rice passed April 16, 2019.
Jimmy served in the National Guard.
He was recently retired. He worked for McNally's and then was self employed as a handyman.
Jimmy married Lois Adams who survives of the home. Other survivors include Sister Carolyn (Eggy) Vediz, two children, Jim Rice (Jessica) and Ben Rice (Betsy), stepchildren Donny, Amy, and Emma, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild and lots of family.
Preceding him was his mom and dad, sister Pam Pierce, brother Robert Rice, and twin brother Denny Rice.
Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
