PITTSBURG- Lisa Ann Loth, 55 of Pittsburg, KS died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House.
She was born January 5, 1965 in Pittsburg the daughter of Jack and Catherine (Grant) Loth.
Lisa attended and graduated from Frontenac High School with the Class of 1983.
On July 20, 1985 she was married to Kent Brumbaugh, they later divorced.
She worked at Pittsburg State University in the custodial dept.
Survivors include a daughter Erin Brumbaugh & fiancé Cody of Pittsburg, Stephan Brumbaugh of Leavenworth, KS; Lisa's fiancé Blake Cameron of the home; Mary Beth & Bob George of Cato, KS; Lyndsay Loth of Denver, CO; Kent Brumbaugh; a grandson Liam Massa of Pittsburg and a grand-puppy Gus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Jack Loth, II and Jimmy Loth.
Funeral services will be 2pm Friday July 10th, 2020 at the Friskel Funeral Home with Fr. Robert McElwee officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1pm until service time. Inurnment will be at the Mt. Carmel cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Liam Massa Scholarship Fund; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services by Friskel Funeral Home, Frontenac, KS.