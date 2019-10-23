Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Margarett Smith


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Margarett Smith Obituary
OPOLIS - Lisa Margarett Smith, 54, of Opolis, KS, passed away at 2:05 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 15, 1965, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Bobby Joe and Nancy (Stumfoll) Short.

On January 15, 1999, she was united in marriage to Dale L. Smith at Miami, OK. He survives of the home.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brenton Andrew Short of Winfield, KS, and Ian Joseph Short of the home, two sisters, Natalie Nadine Short of Pittsburg and Terri Short of Pittsburg, and three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Carl Leroy Short and one sister, Toni Diane Lovell.

A graveside service for Mrs. Smith is set for 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Brenner Mortuary. Family and friends will then proceed to the cemetery following the visitation. The family suggests memorials to the . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now