|
|
OPOLIS - Lisa Margarett Smith, 54, of Opolis, KS, passed away at 2:05 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 15, 1965, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Bobby Joe and Nancy (Stumfoll) Short.
On January 15, 1999, she was united in marriage to Dale L. Smith at Miami, OK. He survives of the home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brenton Andrew Short of Winfield, KS, and Ian Joseph Short of the home, two sisters, Natalie Nadine Short of Pittsburg and Terri Short of Pittsburg, and three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Carl Leroy Short and one sister, Toni Diane Lovell.
A graveside service for Mrs. Smith is set for 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Brenner Mortuary. Family and friends will then proceed to the cemetery following the visitation. The family suggests memorials to the . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2019