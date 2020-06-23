FRONTENAC- Lisa Marie Jameson, 52, of Frontenac, Kansas died at 1:03 P.M.

Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Jameson was born August 24, 1967 in Holden, Missouri the daughter of William and Bessie Davis Chisler. She married the love of her life, Roger Jameson on May 27, 2001 at Pittsburg State University Timmons Chapel. Lisa was a devoted Mother to Tera Dawn Jameson of whom she was extremely proud. She loved hanging out with Tera and her friends, many of whom called her Mom. Lisa loved camping and being at the lake.

She enjoyed fishing and boating and being with her family and friends, inviting everyone to join

her. She was an amazing campfire cook always making more food than anyone could eat. Lisa

was a lover of animals. She spent several years working at the Crawford County Humane Society before taking a job as a custodian for Frontenac USD 249 schools. She loved being with the kids there and was known to pass candy out to them. The love the staff and students had for her was strong and is felt by her family. She was raised in Holden, Missouri and graduated from Holden High School in 1985. Survivors include her husband Roger of the home, a daughter, Tera Dawn Jameson of Pittsburg, two sisters, Terry (Glenn) Binkley of Houston, Texas and Sharon (Tom) Williams of Mattawa, Washington, and two brothers, Joe (P.Kaye) Chisler and Robert (Vickie) Chisler both of Holden, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lisa has been cremated according to her wishes. A Celebration of Life service is planned to be held in the fall. The family suggests memorials to the Crawford County Humane Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



