PITTSBURG-Lisa Marie Walker, 45, of Pittsburg, KS formally of Frontenac, KS died 7:55pm Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Via Christi Village following an illness.
Lisa was born February 16, 1974 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Gene L. and Mary E. (Allen) Walker.
Lisa was raised in Frontenac and was a graduate of Frontenac High School in 1992 were she was a member of the dance team. Following high school Lisa moved to Florida and worked for A. J. Hackett Bungee Company earning the title of Jump Master. She later moved to Tulsa working as a Customer Service Rep. for Tulsa Electric Company.
Lisa was of the Christian Faith; loved bungee jumping, music, poetry, her family and friends were the most important thing in her life.
Survivors include her siblings Jeanine Schettler and husband Michael of Girard, KS and Jeffrey Walker and wife Peggy of Girard, KS; nieces and nephews Nicolette Towne, Michaela Schettler, Hailey Schettler, Jessica Franklin, Amber Klepac, Kennedy Walker and Brandon Walker.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be 5-7:00pm Monday May 20, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. Burial will be private at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Frontenac High School Dance Team.
Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 18, 2019