PITTSBURG-Lois M. Hosier, 81, of Pittsburg, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
She was born May 13, 1938, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Albert and Lavon (Wehmeyer) Grotheer.
On February 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Hosier at Pittsburg. He survives of the home.
Mrs. Hosier worked for Southwestern Bell (AT&T) for 35 years as a phone operator, estimate assignor and communications technician (switchman) and retired in the early 90's.
She was of the Lutheran Faith. Membership was held in the Retired AT&T Group who called themselves the Pioneers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters; Theresa Wehmeyer (Walter), Brenda Lamborn (Brian), and Susan VandeLinde (David), one sister-in-law, Carol Grotheer and five grandchildren, Tara, Victoria, Haley, Sydney and Trevor.
Mrs. Hosier is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eugene Grotheer.
A service is set for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Tom Wehrman officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 14, 2019