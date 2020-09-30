PITTSBURG - Lois May Reilly was born on August 17, 1922, in Pittsburg, KS, daughter of John and Grace Teter. She grew up in the Pittsburg area and was a graduate of Pittsburg High School. She married Joseph P. Reilly on September 27, 1947. Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lois was a lifetime member of the Mt. Carmel Auxiliary, where she spent several years volunteering as a Pink Lady and a member of St. Mary's Altar Society. She and Joe loved playing cards, collecting antiques, golfing, dancing and traveling together.
Lois has resided at Oakview Assisted Living for the past 2 years of her life and we are grateful for the loving care she received while there. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe in 2002, and sisters Dorothy Glasco and Norma York. Lois is survived by daughter Dianne and husband Mike, son Michael, daughter Mary and husband Jeff, grandchildren Scott (Kathy), Stephanie (Adam), Kelly (Andrew), Jeffrey (Amanda), Kerri (Grant), Taylor (Alexa) and several great grandchildren. Lois will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved this generous and witty woman, and we find peace knowing that she is reunited with her loved ones that have gone before her.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, 10/1/20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm that day until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Hope Services of Pittsburg in Lois's name. Arrangements are by the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, KS. Condolences may be left at our web site www.bathnaylor.com