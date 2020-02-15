|
ARMA - Loretta May Schoonover, 82, of Arma, Kansas passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at Via Christi Villages in Pittsburg, Kansas. Mrs. Schoonover was born March 26, 1937 in Fort Scott, Kansas to the late John Leonard and Fannie May Evans.
Loretta attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. Loretta was passionate about helping children and taught at the elementary level for a total of 23 years.
On May 8th, 1959 Loretta married Joseph R. Schoonover of Eudora, Kansas and the two were united in Seneca, Kansas.
Lorretta was later remarried to the late Billy G. Stroud of Arma, Kansas on June 14, 1975. Loretta is survived by many loving family and friends. Services are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 15, 2020