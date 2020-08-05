WESTERN GROVE, AR. - Lorrie Ann Parrish, age 67, of Western Grove, Arkansas, passed away July 19, 2020, at her home with family nearby. She entered this life March 15, 1953, in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Burak) Parrish. Her mother and a son, Isaiah Daniel West have preceded her in death.

With a master's in Education, Lorrie worked as a paraprofessional educator. She invested time with her family and friends, exploring nature, gardening, reading, and bird watching.

Lorrie is survived by her significant other of seven years, Richard Deckard of Western Grove, Arkansas; six children: Hannah West of California; Benjamin West of Cherokee, Kansas; Ruth Carona of California; Abigail Freeland of Kansas City, Missouri; Israel Freeland of Cherokee, Kansas; and Rebekah Parrish of West Mineral, Kansas. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren; father, Alfred Parrish of California; three brothers: Michael Parrish, Richard Parrish, and John Parrish all of California; sister, Elizabeth Parrish of California; and her two dogs: Mattie and Arrow.

A celebration of life will be held on August 7, 2020, from 5:00p-7:00p, located at 412 S. Buckeye St., Cherokee, Kansas.



