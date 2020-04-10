|
|
FRONTENAC- Louis Anthony Stryker, age 63, of Frontenac, Kansas passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born April 3, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a professional bull rider right out of high school. He then moved to the State of Colorado and became a construction worker. Once he moved back to Kansas, he married Jimmie Swope on August 7, 1981. Soon after, he started his own painting business. Louis was an avid outdoorsman.
Louis is survived by his wife, Jimmie Stryker; loyal companion Valkyrie Von Stryker; four children, Melissa (husband, William) Hamblin, Corey (wife, Thalea) Stryker, Cody (wife, Kimberlee) Stryker, all of Frontenac, and Jacque (husband, Darren) Wilburn of Overland Park, KS; along with nine grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a special cousin Terry Cox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Barbara Stryker.
Mr. Stryker has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2020