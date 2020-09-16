ARMA - On Sunday September 13, 2020 Louis Lavern "Cas" Casaletto loving husband and father peacefully passed away at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at the age of 93.Louis was born on June 6, 1927 in Arma, Kansas to Joe and Alice (Rons) Casaletto. On June10, 1951 he married Louise Ossana at the Arma Methodist Church. They raised three children.Louis and Louise would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in June of 2021.Louis was a veteran serving in the Merchant Marines from 1945-1947. He returned home fromservice to help with running the family business; Inter-Urban Lumber Company in Arma,Kansas. In 1972 the business was relocated as True Value Home Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.Louis was very active in civic projects; including being instrumental in the development of theMiner's Memorial in Immigrant Park of Pittsburg. He felt strongly that the coal miners of this areashould be recognized. One of his proudest accomplishments was making possible the formationof the Wilderness Park, through the donation of the land by Louis and Louise. The park wasdedicated in 2000 to the preservation of wildlife and the enjoyment of all.Louis was preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Alice and brother Art. He is survived byhis wife Louise of the home; son David Casaletto (Diane) of Galena, MO; Bonnie Warlop (Bill) ofFrontenac, KS; and Mary Sue Painter (Micky) of Frontenac, KS.; eight grandchildren : Angela,Sarah, Kristin, Casey, Daniel, Heidi, Katie, and Abby and five great grandchildren: Madison,Payton, Arlo, Olive, and J.W.Cremation is planned with a private family Celebration of Life at a later date.The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to SEK HumaneSociety or Pittsburg Public Library.Arrangements by the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at our website