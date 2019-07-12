|
|
PITTSBURG-Louis Reineri Jr., 97, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away from a brief illness on July 11, 2019 at Via
Christi Village. He was born May 1, 1922 in Pittsburg, KS. The son of Louis Sr. and Clara
(Barelli) Reineri.
Louis married Mary Charlene Greenwood in Lamar, MO. They were married 70 years in 2011.
She preceded him in death in October 2011.
He served in the U.S Marines for 13 ½ years in the Philippines and Korea. Louis worked as an
Investigator for the National Automobile Theft Bureau and was District Operations Manager at
McLean Trucking in Chicago and Minneapolis. He was also the owner of 2 Brant gift shops in
Chincoteague, VA, and a Fishing Resort in Leach Lake, MN.
Louis was member and usher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Pittsburg, avid golfer
until the age of 95 and a famous decoy carver. He served as President of the Chamber of
Commerce in Chincoteague Island, VA, and also served as Midwest Chairman with Duck's
Unlimited.
Survivors include daughter; Marne Bonomo and her husband Jerry of Crystal Lake Illinois,
Brother in law; James Norwood of Pittsburg Kansas, 7 Grandchildren-Mark Reineri, Jennifer
Goldstein, Leslie Russo, Michael Bonomo, Nicole Thennes, Natalie Bonomo, and Rene
Minvielle. 9 Great Grandchildren-Max Rousso, Ethan Russo, Riley Russo, Madison Minvielle,
Andrew Thennes, Carley Reineri, Elena Reineri, Liza Reineri, and Adam Goldstein.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Reineri and
grandson Michael A. Reineri.
Memorial services will be 10 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Church in Pittsburg, KS, with Father Jorge Lopez, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland
Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, KS. The parish rosary will be at 6:30 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS, where the family will receive
friends following the rosary until 8 pm.
A memorial has been established to the St. Jude's Hospital or K-9 Vest a Dog. Condolences may
be left at our website www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-
Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on July 12, 2019