Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Civic Center
Weir, KS
LuCinda Diane "Cindy" Eby

LuCinda Diane "Cindy" Eby Obituary
WEIR - LuCinda (Cindy) Diane Eby, 56, of Weir Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, due to health complications during surgery.
Cindy is survived by her husband Bill Eby of Weir, 3 sons Preston (Kristen) Hummel of Junction City Kansas, Justin (Amy) Hummel of St. Paul Kansas and the late Randy Hummel. Step-son, Nathan (Shawna) Eby of Nevada Missouri, and step-daughter Laura (Billy) Washbourne of Albuquerque, New Mexico. As well as several grandchildren.
Siblings; Tina Potocnik and Ross, Melissa Mitchell, Melinda Collingsworth and Junior, Darlene Mercer and Doug. She was loved by all to include her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and her lifelong friends!
She was greeted in Heaven by her parents Rusty and Ann Bennett along with 2 brothers Allen & Russell Bennett.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 1 o'clock, at the Civic Center in Weir Kansas.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
