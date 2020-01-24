Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Louise Miller


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Louise Miller Obituary

PITTSBURG - Lynda Louise Miller, 68, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1951, at Kalamazoo, MI, to George and Lois Gentry. On August 26, 1994, she was united in marriage to Marvell Miller at Columbus, OH.
Lynda was a professional artist and worked as a Nurse's Aide. She was treasured and loved, and will be greatly missed. May God welcome her and allow her not to be binded by the pain that she was in.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela M. Millard and her husband Johnnie R. of Pittsburg, KS; a grandson, Cordell Millard; and a sister, Lois Jean Gentry of Pittsburg, KS.
According to Lynda's wishes she has been cremated and a service will take place at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -