PITTSBURG - Lynda Louise Miller, 68, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1951, at Kalamazoo, MI, to George and Lois Gentry. On August 26, 1994, she was united in marriage to Marvell Miller at Columbus, OH.
Lynda was a professional artist and worked as a Nurse's Aide. She was treasured and loved, and will be greatly missed. May God welcome her and allow her not to be binded by the pain that she was in.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela M. Millard and her husband Johnnie R. of Pittsburg, KS; a grandson, Cordell Millard; and a sister, Lois Jean Gentry of Pittsburg, KS.
According to Lynda's wishes she has been cremated and a service will take place at a later date. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020