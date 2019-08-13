|
|
PITTSBURG-M. "Viney" Shields, 98, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 8:48 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Shields was born June 9, 1921 at Burrton, Kansas the daughter of Martin Roland and Ruby Stalcup VanBuren. Viney was a homemaker and had been a resident of Pittsburg since 2011. She was raised in Burrton, Kansas and graduated from Burrton High School. She had lived in Lafontaine, Kansas, Bella Vista, Arkansas, and most of her life in Fredonia, Kansas.
She loved to play bridge and golf.
She married Paul Shields on March 16, 1941 at Neodesha, Kansas. Mr. Shields survives at the home.
She was a member of the Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Paul of Pittsburg, a daughter, Paula (C.L.) Farabi of Pittsburg, two sons, Steve (Susan) Shields of Henderson, Nevada and Lynn (Pud) Shields of Fredonia, Kansas, six grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Belle Frederick, Rebecca Greer, and Marjorie Bishop, and a brother, Martin Wayne VanBuren.
Memorial services will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Rev. Steve Shields officiating. Mrs. Shields has been cremated according to her wishes. Burial of the cremains will follow the memorial service at the Rosebank Cemetery in Mulberry, Kansas. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 13, 2019