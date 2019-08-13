Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
Arma, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. "Viney" Shields


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. "Viney" Shields Obituary
PITTSBURG-M. "Viney" Shields, 98, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 8:48 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Shields was born June 9, 1921 at Burrton, Kansas the daughter of Martin Roland and Ruby Stalcup VanBuren. Viney was a homemaker and had been a resident of Pittsburg since 2011. She was raised in Burrton, Kansas and graduated from Burrton High School. She had lived in Lafontaine, Kansas, Bella Vista, Arkansas, and most of her life in Fredonia, Kansas.
She loved to play bridge and golf.
She married Paul Shields on March 16, 1941 at Neodesha, Kansas. Mr. Shields survives at the home.
She was a member of the Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Paul of Pittsburg, a daughter, Paula (C.L.) Farabi of Pittsburg, two sons, Steve (Susan) Shields of Henderson, Nevada and Lynn (Pud) Shields of Fredonia, Kansas, six grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Belle Frederick, Rebecca Greer, and Marjorie Bishop, and a brother, Martin Wayne VanBuren.
Memorial services will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Rev. Steve Shields officiating. Mrs. Shields has been cremated according to her wishes. Burial of the cremains will follow the memorial service at the Rosebank Cemetery in Mulberry, Kansas. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now