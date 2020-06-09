Margaret Ann "Peggy" Dorio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIRARD- Margaret Ann "Peggy" Dorio, 74, of rural Girard, Kansas, died at 4:55 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Dorio was born January 20, 1946 at Yonkers, New York the
daughter of Leo and Marion Johnson Kobak. Peggy was a homemaker and had been a resident of rural Girard since 2008. She was raised in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. She graduated from Arma High School in 1964. She married John C. Dorio in 1983 at Warren, Pennsylvania. Mr. Dorio survives at the home. Survivors in addition to her husband John, two daughters, Jennifer Martinous and Jackie Powell, three sons, Rodney Powell, Ryan Powell, and Raymond Powell, a step-daughter, Theresa Ann Dorio, one brother, Roger (Deanna) Kobak of Carthage, Missouri, a sister, Jody Kobak Feagan of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Kent.
Mrs. Dorio has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. The family suggests memorials to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Donations may be sent to John Dorio, 126 S. 200 th Street, Girard, Kansas 66743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved