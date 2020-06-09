GIRARD- Margaret Ann "Peggy" Dorio, 74, of rural Girard, Kansas, died at 4:55 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Dorio was born January 20, 1946 at Yonkers, New York the

daughter of Leo and Marion Johnson Kobak. Peggy was a homemaker and had been a resident of rural Girard since 2008. She was raised in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. She graduated from Arma High School in 1964. She married John C. Dorio in 1983 at Warren, Pennsylvania. Mr. Dorio survives at the home. Survivors in addition to her husband John, two daughters, Jennifer Martinous and Jackie Powell, three sons, Rodney Powell, Ryan Powell, and Raymond Powell, a step-daughter, Theresa Ann Dorio, one brother, Roger (Deanna) Kobak of Carthage, Missouri, a sister, Jody Kobak Feagan of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Kent.

Mrs. Dorio has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. The family suggests memorials to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Donations may be sent to John Dorio, 126 S. 200 th Street, Girard, Kansas 66743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



