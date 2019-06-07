|
BAXTER SPRINGS-Margaret Lenore Bezinque, 88 of Baxter Springs, KS passed from this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sunrise Nursing Home of Overland Park, KS.
Lenore was born on December 12, 1930 in Liberal, MO to the union of Floyd Oliver and Helen (Andrews) Hamm. She was united in marriage to Roger Lewis Bezinque on February 4, 1951 in Pittsburg, KS.
Lenore was a homemaker, loving and caring for her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling and playing scrabble with her friends. Lenore was of the Methodist faith.
Lenore is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and stillborn baby sister, Margorie Gail Hamm.
Lenore is survived by two sons, Scott Bezinque and wife Lorrie of Olathe, KS, and Curtis Bezinque and wife Cindy of Midland, TX; seven grandchildren, Paul Bezinque (Nicole), Jason Bezinque, Joel Bezinque (Stephanie), Tori Bezinque, Dulce Esteves, Natalia Bezinque, and Eva Bezinque.
A special thank you to Paulette Russell and Guy Youngblood for the love and compassion they gave to Lenore, before she had to go into the nursing home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Baxter Springs Cemetery. Curtis Bezinque will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m., until 10:45 a.m., at Derfelt's Baxter Chapel. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the USD 404 Education Foundation in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt's Baxter Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 7, 2019