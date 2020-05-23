|
PITTSBURG- Marguerite Nina Malle, 95, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 10:40 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Via Christi Village, at Pittsburg, KS.
She was born October 02, 1924, at Columbus Junction, IA, to Warnie L. and Ocie May (McFarland) Moran. She graduated from Columbus Junction High School in 1942. Following high school, she worked in the Ammunition Plant in Burlington, IA, where she met Frank Malle.
On May 20, 1945, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Malle at The Presbyterian Church, in Pittsburg. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2005.
Marguerite was a housewife. She enjoyed working in her yard planting flowers and vegetables. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church for 75 years, where she was a deacon and also helped with Sunday school.
She is survived by her son, Ed Malle and his wife Connie of Pittsburg, KS; daughter in laws, Judy Malle of Pittsburg, KS, and Geri Malle of Topeka, KS; a sister, Janet Cowger of Burlington, IA; six grandchildren, Michelle Malle,, Kevin Malle, Kristyn Malle, Cherie Garrett, Ryan Malle and Stacy Osterthun; eleven great grandchildren and 2 great-great -grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Arthur L. Malle and Dennis F. Malle and six siblings, Lloyd Moran, William Moran, Ruth Sanden, Bettie Oaks, Jakie Moran, Vellma Hamilton and Bill Moran.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery with Rev. K.O. Noonoo officiating. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that friends respect the social distancing guidelines at the cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday to sign the register at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to The Presbyterian Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2020