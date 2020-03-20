Home

Maria Parrot


1930 - 2020
Maria Parrot Obituary
Maria Parrot of Weir passed away peacefully in her daughter's home, March 17th, 2020. She was born on May 17th, 1930, in Laredo, Texas. She worked as a legal secretary until her marriage to Major Leo Parrot in 1952. She served as a paraprofessional at Southeast High School after her husband's retirement. Maria raised four children; Cecilia Jo (Craig) Sutton, Nancy Parrot (Greg Bilyeu), Annette (Tim) Livingston, and Michael (Laura) Parrot. She had seven grandchildren; Tiffany (Darrel), Ian, Kristen, Brett, Erin, Matthew, Sam, one great-grandchild, Hadynn, and numerous grand furkids. Cremation is planned with a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home website located at www.bathnaylor.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the G300 Veterans Organization and/or Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 20, 2020
