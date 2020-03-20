|
|
Maria Parrot of Weir passed away peacefully in her daughter's home, March 17th, 2020. She was born on May 17th, 1930, in Laredo, Texas. She worked as a legal secretary until her marriage to Major Leo Parrot in 1952. She served as a paraprofessional at Southeast High School after her husband's retirement. Maria raised four children; Cecilia Jo (Craig) Sutton, Nancy Parrot (Greg Bilyeu), Annette (Tim) Livingston, and Michael (Laura) Parrot. She had seven grandchildren; Tiffany (Darrel), Ian, Kristen, Brett, Erin, Matthew, Sam, one great-grandchild, Hadynn, and numerous grand furkids. Cremation is planned with a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home website located at www.bathnaylor.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the G300 Veterans Organization and/or Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 20, 2020