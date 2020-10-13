ARMA - Marie K. Rodich, 93, of Frontenac, formerly of Arma, died at 6:20 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Medicalodges Frontenac.

Mrs. Rodich was born June 30, 1927 at Arcadia, Kansas the daughter of John and Ana Leksha Kunstel Sr. Marie was a homemaker and retired school teacher. She attended Sheffield Grade School and graduated from Arcadia High School. She received a BS and MS degree from Pittsburg State University. She taught school for 38 years in Crawford and Bourbon counties of which 26 years was in Arma. After retiring she began painting. While at Medicalodge Frontenac she was chosen as Queen for her talent of painting. She had been a resident of Arma most of her life. She married Joseph J. Rodich on August 4, 1951 at Girard, Kansas. Mr. Rodich preceded her in death in October 1998. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Arma, the Southeast Kansas Retired Teachers Association, the S.N.P.J. Lodge #434 at Arma, and the Zivio Slovenci Singers, an ethnic group.

Survivors include her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Emmaline Rodich of Frontenac who provided for her care, nieces and nephews, Jo Ann Pfeiffer, Kenny Kunstel, Patricia DeGarmo, Terry Kunstel, Steve Rodich, Randy Rodich, Debra Jarboe, Craig Rodich, Maureen Schultz, Linda Room, Sandy Meier, Becky Fajman, and Robin Rodich. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, sister, Ann Setina, and brother Johnnie J. Kunstel.

Graveside services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Tuesday prior to the graveside services at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. Friends may also call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday at the Bedene Chapel. The family suggests memorials to the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



