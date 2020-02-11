|
FRONTENAC - Marie L. Chiappetti, 93, of Frontenac, Kansas passed away after a sudden illness on February 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 28, 1926 to Frank and Janie (Chiolino) Caput in Franklin, Kansas. She attended Arma schools celebrating her 75th class reunion last summer in 2019, accompanied by her family.
On June 21, 1947 she married John S. (Jack) Chiappetti at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, Kansas. They resided in Pittsburg until moving to Frontenac in 1995. Marie was a homemaker the majority of her life, also working at The Dixie Shop, Kress stores and managing Chiappetti Liquor Store.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. Marie was involved in various quilting clubs, Red Hat Ladies, the monthly Mazzio's pizza group, the American Legion auxiliary, and Sacred Heart Altar Society. She enjoyed volunteering her time as a Pink Lady at Ascension Via Christi Hospital and working the local Red Cross blood mobiles. Marie also enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.
Survivors include son, David (Debbie) Chiappetti of Frontenac, a daughter, Janet (Steve) Hogard of Frontenac, and son Dennis (Lisa) Chiappetti of Pittsburg; 6 grandchildren, Stephanie Hogard of Frontenac, Sean Hogard of Rapid City, South Dakota, Tony (Emilee) Chiappetti of Fort Worth, Texas, Aaron (Brittany) Chiappetti of Wichita, Samantha Chiappetti (and fiancé Sean Kinsella) of Salem Massachusetts, Sophia Chiappetti of Pittsburg; and 10 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include nephews, Jimmie Joe (Angelica) Caput of Fort Scott and Jay Caput of Arma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, brothers John J. Caput and James L. Caput, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac with Father P.J. Voegeli as the Celebrant. Rosary will be held at 6:30 PM Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by visitation until 8:00 PM. Burial will be at Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. The family requests memorials be made to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 East Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 11, 2020