NEW SHARON - Mark Alan Hudson, 61 of New Sharon, Iowa died November 7, 2019.
He was born 7-12-58 in Burlington, Kansas the son of Richard and JoAnn Hudson.
Mark attended schools in Pittsburg, Kansas and then went on to Graduate from the Colorado School of Trades: Gunsmithing Program in Lakewood, Colorado.
He married Jodie Reid, they divorced, he later married Cindy Divine.
Mark worked at the Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence, Kansas and was currently employed as a Gun Technician at Brownell's Inc., Grinnell, Iowa.
He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed hunting.
Survivors include Wife: Cindy (Divine) Hudson, Pittsburg; Daughter: Kelsey (Hudson) Kesler (Jordan) Salt Lake City, Utah; Stepson: Josh Reisdorph (Raena), Bates City, MO; Mother: JoAnn (Hudson) Triplett, Frontenac, KS; Brother: Richard Hudson, Pittsburg, Sister: Cynthia Hudson (Bob), Eureka Springs, AR Stepbrother: James Triplett (Shirley), Pittsburg; Stepsister: Diana Richards (Tom), Jasper, MO Grand-daughters Chloe Kesler, Salt Lake City, Utah, Kennedy and Gracelynn Reisdorph, Bates City, MO along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by: Father: Richard Hudson Stepfather: Robert Triplett, Sr., and Stepbrother: Robert Triplett Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be from 6-8 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Mark A. Hudson Scholarship Fund (for the Iowa Valley Grinnell's Gunsmith Technology Program); these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 13, 2019