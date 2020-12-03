Mark C. Bishir
Pittsburg - Mark C. Bishir, 77, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mark was born on April 18, 1943 to Earl William and Mary Virginia (Oldham) Bishir in Webb City, Missouri. He graduated from Webb City High School in 1961, then from Pittsburg State University with his BSIT in 1971.
On January 9, 1971, he was united in marriage to Gail Smith at Pittsburg, Kansas.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969.
Mark worked for Deere & Company as an Area Service Manager for eleven years from 1971 to 1982. In 1983, he owned and operated Tri-State Music Center in Baxter Springs, Kansas. In 1991, he owned and operated Mark's Band Instrument Repair until he retired in 2020.
Mark was a Charter member of Cornerstone Family Church and a member of The Gideons International, where he was a speaker for the Gideons.
Survivors include his wife Gail Bishir of the home; a son, Andy Bishir (Niki) of Pittsburg, KS; a daughter, Marilyn Foster (Tim) of Raymore, Missouri; two brothers, John Bishir of Cary, North Carolina and Randall Bishir of Independence, Kansas; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents,
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 7) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Allan Parker officiating. Burial will take place at National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas with the U.S. Army National Guard Funeral Detail providing military graveside rites. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brenner Mortuary in Pittsburg, KS. In respect for the family, face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. Memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com
) through Mark's obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.