1/1
Mark C. Bishir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark C. Bishir
Pittsburg - Mark C. Bishir, 77, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mark was born on April 18, 1943 to Earl William and Mary Virginia (Oldham) Bishir in Webb City, Missouri. He graduated from Webb City High School in 1961, then from Pittsburg State University with his BSIT in 1971.
On January 9, 1971, he was united in marriage to Gail Smith at Pittsburg, Kansas.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969.
Mark worked for Deere & Company as an Area Service Manager for eleven years from 1971 to 1982. In 1983, he owned and operated Tri-State Music Center in Baxter Springs, Kansas. In 1991, he owned and operated Mark's Band Instrument Repair until he retired in 2020.
Mark was a Charter member of Cornerstone Family Church and a member of The Gideons International, where he was a speaker for the Gideons.
Survivors include his wife Gail Bishir of the home; a son, Andy Bishir (Niki) of Pittsburg, KS; a daughter, Marilyn Foster (Tim) of Raymore, Missouri; two brothers, John Bishir of Cary, North Carolina and Randall Bishir of Independence, Kansas; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents,
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 7) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Allan Parker officiating. Burial will take place at National Cemetery at Fort Scott, Kansas with the U.S. Army National Guard Funeral Detail providing military graveside rites. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brenner Mortuary in Pittsburg, KS. In respect for the family, face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. Memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mark's obituary page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved