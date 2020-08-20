PITTSBURG- Marlin Richard Viets, 82, of Pittsburg, passed away at 10:40 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
He was born June 7, 1938, at rural Hepler, KS, the son of George C. and Vida D. (Gladson) Viets. He moved with his family to Girard, KS in 1941.
Marlin graduated from Girard High School in 1957 and went on to attend Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg, KS.
On October 14, 1978, he was united in marriage to Donna M. Wadelow at Girard, KS. She survives of the home in Pittsburg.
Marlin worked as a Purchasing Agent for General Machinery of Pittsburg for 37 years before his retirement.
Lifetime membership was held in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, KS. He also was a member of the Road Riders For Jesus Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Joan Birdsong (Cliff) of Girard, KS, and Deloris Lentz (Wendell) of Oklahoma City, OK, sister-in-law, Linda Springer of Topeka, KS, one nephew, Greg Birdsong, two nieces, Lori McKinstry and Wendee Lentz, and great niece, Tatum Lentz great nephew, Turner Lentz and loving dog, Bella.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, George E. Viets.
A service for Marlin is set for 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard, with Reverend Mark Wenzelburger conducting the service (the service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com
) through Marlin's obituary page. Burial will follow in the Girard City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the Church. Masks are requested. The family suggests memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Girard. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.