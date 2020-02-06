|
|
PITTSBURG - Marlynn L. Knaup, 86, of Pittsburg, KS died at 11:03 pm, Monday, February 3,
2020 at the Gran Villas Nursing Home in Pittsburg, KS following an illness.
She was born June 16, 1933 in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Gus Sr. and
Lillian Grace (Coppell) Brown. She lived in this area most of her life and was a
graduate of Pittsburg High School.
Marlynn was united in marriage to Harold "Buck" Knaup for more than 50 years,
he preceded her in death in 2011.
She worked as a CNA at the Sunset Manor Nursing home for many years and
enjoyed reading, spending time with her kids, grandkids and cats.
Additional survivors include two sons; Bobby Knaup of Pittsburg, KS, John Knaup
and wife Susan, of Columbus, KS, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Marlynn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers; Gus Brown
Jr., Winford Brown, Walter Brown, Gerald Brown, three sisters; infant sister,
Lillian Grace Brown, Margaret DeArmond, Beatrice Coffee and granddaughter;
Katie Elise Knaup.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Friskel
Funeral Home in Frontenac, KS with Pastor Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will
follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Family will receive friends
prior to the service at 1 pm at the Friskel Funeral Home, 230 E. McKay Frontenac,
KS 66763; friends may call after 2 pm Thursday.
E-mail condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements
are by Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2020