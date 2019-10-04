|
|
PITTSBURG - Marquita Denae Alvarado-Berger, 34 of Pittsburg, KS died September 24, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Lighthouse Temple in Pittsburg with Bishop Walter Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon until service time. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Additional information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to help with final expenses these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 4, 2019