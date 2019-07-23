|
|
Martha Ann Crawford, 90, of Pittsburg, formerly of LaHarpe and Erie, died at 1:46 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Comfortcare Homes in Pittsburg.
She was born April 8, 1929 in Niles, Michigan to Clarence and Lydia (Williamson) Wallace.
Martha and her family resided in many states including, Michigan, Indiana, And Arkansas before moving to Kansas City where she worked at the Kroger Warehouse. In 1968 she moved to Garnett and worked at Anderson County Hospital and Allen County Hospital for over 20 years as a nurse's aide retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and mowing her yard. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and Rex Mitchell were married on July 5, 1972 in Garnett, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Roe, Jr., of Parsons, Walter Roe, of Jamaul, CA, and Ronnie Roe , of Raleigh, NC; four daughters, Victoria Cass, of Garnett, Carol Alexander, of LaHarpe, Denise Morris, of Arma, and Diana Oliphant, of Erie; one brother, Frank Anderton, of Springhill, Kansas; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Roe on May 24, 2005, one brother, Clarence Wallace; six sisters, Mary Collings, Jessie Kirtley, Grace Cahall, Margaret Ryan, Sara Rice and Ruth Gulley; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Comfortcare Homes and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, Kansas 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 23, 2019