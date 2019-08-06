|
|
PITTSBURG-Martha Gaynelle (Hendrix) Roberts, 83, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
She was born September 11, 1935 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the daughter of William Ethel and Gaynelle (Ballew) Hendrix. She graduated from high school in Jonesboro.
On March 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert 'Bob' Jackson Roberts in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Martha was a housewife and mother to her children until they were in school, at which point she continued her education, earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse in Joplin, Missouri. As an LPN, Martha worked in nursing homes, private practice physician's offices and Mt. Carmel Hospital.
She was a long-term volunteer with the Red Bud Trail Girl Scout Council, serving as a troop leader, board member and camp nurse. In recent years, membership was held in AARP, where she served as the local chapter president and also as a state volunteer. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Martha is survived by her husband Robert, who resides at the family home. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Mark Jackson Roberts of Garfield, Arkansas, and a daughter, Melody Elizabeth Ellis and her husband, James of Wichita. Her grandchildren are Dr. Sandra Pearl Ellis, Katherine Gaynelle Roberts, Elizabeth Marie Roberts, William Jackson Roberts, Kyle Velasquez (Katie), Ellen Young (David), Anna Martin (Zach), Sharon Kuhn (Aaron), Charlene Patterson (Edward), Neal Velasquez and Noah Velasquez. She also has 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Laura Gaynelle Velasquez, and three brothers.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 8th) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Ft. Scott National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The family suggests memorials to the Bob Roberts Scholarship for Printing Management at Pittsburg State University. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 6, 2019