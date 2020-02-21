|
PITTSBURG- Martha Lee Baxter 95, of Pittsburg, KS died 7:53pm Sunday February 9, 2020 at her home
following an illness. Martha was born March 6, 1924 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Sylvester
W. and Maud J. (Delahunt) Baxter.
Martha Baxter, a native of Pittsburg, began Piano studies at the age of six and her long
association with the Cello when she turned twelve. She graduated from the University of
Kansas with a double major in Theory and Cello performance. She taught both of these at a
Women's College in Texas while earning a Master's degree in Theory from the University of
Texas at Austin where she served as a teaching assistant. Leaving Texas for Oklahoma, she
spent three years playing Cello with the Oklahoma City Symphony. For two of these years, she
was also the Librarian. Circa 1950, Baxter moved to New York City in order to explore
opportunities for employment in the field of music. Her first job was with Boosey and Hawkes,
Music Publishers. She started as a Secretary, but within six months, she was promoted to the
position of Director of Education. About twelve years later, she moved to the Frank Loesser
Publishing firm, also as the Director of Education, where she remained for a little over three
years. During her tenure in music publication, she met and worked with many notable
performers and composers such as Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, and Alberto Ginastera.
It was then that she began a thirty-year career in New York Real Estate, but she didn't leave
music. Recovering from a broken wrist that she injured while playing baseball, and not
wanting to lose the skill she had developed as a Cellist, Baxter began to take advantage of the
prodigious opportunities to perform with excellent Chamber musicians on a regular basis.
She played with numerous amateur Quartets, Trios, etc. It was this continuous Chamber
performance experience that almost caused her to remain in New York upon retirement in the
early 1990's. She decided, however, to return to Pittsburg where she joined the Cello section
of the Southeast Kansas Symphony--soon to become Principal. The Friends of the SEK
Symphony had been established shortly before her arrival and she was invited to become the
Manager, a position she held for many years, helping in the development of the organization.
Baxter remained dedicated to the art of Music and continued to perform orchestral and
chamber music at every opportunity.
Martha was also involved with SEK String Quartet, Meals on Wheels, Italian Heritage Society,
several Bridge Clubs, SEK Humane Society and volunteered her time as an audio reader.
Survivors include cousins Dana Spilios and Dean Spilios; and special friends Gene Vollen and
wife Linda of Pittsburg, KS.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Memorial Services will be 3:00pm Saturday March 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist
Church in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at the
Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of
sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the SEK Symphony. Friends may drop off or mail
memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2020